Marvel casts Germann as Angel in 'X-Men' film at D23
Marvel just revealed Asa Germann (from Gen V) will play Angel in the upcoming X-Men movie.
Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed the new X-Men cast at last month's D23 convention.
The film's cast also includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, and Adam Driver as Mr. Sinister.
Schreier directs 'X-Men' May 5 2028
Angel, aka Warren Worthington III, is a mutant with massive wings and the power of flight.
He's appeared before, played by Ben Foster as a kid in a flashback and Cayden Boyd as an adult in past X-Men films.
This new movie is directed by Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts) and lands in theaters May 5, 2028.
Germann broke out on 'Gen V'
Germann got noticed for his role as Sam Riordan on Gen V, where he played a superhero with super strength, a performance that made him one to watch.