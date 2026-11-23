Marvel drops 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer as incursions threaten universes
Marvel just dropped the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, and things look wild.
Steve and Peggy are juggling superhero lives with family drama, while Doctor Doom steps in as a major threat.
But it's the Incursions, events that could wipe out entire universes, that really raise the stakes.
'Avengers: Doomsday' sets up 'Secret Wars'
Hitting theaters December 18, 2026, Avengers: Doomsday brings together heroes from Universes 616 and 628, including the battle-hardened X-Men.
The movie sets up next year's Secret Wars, and Marvel's Multiverse Saga wraps up after that, opening doors to mutants, demons, and more Wakandans in future films.