IRCTC recreates viral 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer scene

In a clever twist, IRCTC's post read, "Some heroes save the world. Others save the group trip."

The caption encourages users to book their train tickets through the platform while cleverly tapping into one of the biggest entertainment moments of the year.

This witty crossover quickly caught the attention of Marvel fans.

One comment read, "IRCTC Air understood the assignment."

While another said, "Pure marketing. The team deserves more than a raise; I think a trip."