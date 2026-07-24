IRCTC recreates viral 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer scene
What's the story
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has jumped on the Avengers: Doomsday bandwagon by recreating a scene from the trailer of the film. The Marvel blockbuster, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, is set to hit Indian theaters on December 18. In its Instagram post, IRCTC humorously reimagined an emotional moment from the trailer where Thor reunites with Steve Rogers.
Social media marketing
Here's what the post read
In a clever twist, IRCTC's post read, "Some heroes save the world. Others save the group trip."
The caption encourages users to book their train tickets through the platform while cleverly tapping into one of the biggest entertainment moments of the year.
This witty crossover quickly caught the attention of Marvel fans.
One comment read, "IRCTC Air understood the assignment."
While another said, "Pure marketing. The team deserves more than a raise; I think a trip."
Film details
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Avengers: Doomsday'
The recently released trailer of Avengers: Doomsday is one of Marvel Studios's biggest releases in recent times.
It gives fans a glimpse into the massive star cast and teases an unprecedented showdown between Avengers, the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and other beloved characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The film also stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, and Pedro Pascal, among others.