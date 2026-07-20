Marvel returns 'Avengers: Endgame Encore' ending links to 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Marvel is bringing Avengers: Endgame back to theaters as Avengers: Endgame Encore, returning to theaters in 2026, seven years after its 2019 debut.
This special edition adds seven minutes of fresh footage, including a welcome from directors Joe and Anthony Russo and a new ending that connects directly to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.
At three hours and eight minutes, it's now the longest Avengers movie ever.
'Avengers: Doomsday' kicks off Multiverse Saga
Avengers: Doomsday lands in theaters on December 18, 2026, kicking off the final phase of Marvel's Multiverse Saga.
Expect heroes from three universes teaming up against a huge threat in this 165-minute epic, which sets up Avengers: Secret Wars for December 2027.
The first trailer drops at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, so keep an eye out!