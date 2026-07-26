Marvel returns to Hall H with big MCU reveals
Entertainment
Marvel made a big comeback at San Diego Comic-Con, giving fans a first look at what's next for the MCU.
The studio brought out Doctor Doom masks, played a nostalgia-packed trailer, and set the stage for new adventures with the line, "Marvel Studios returns to Hall H."
'Avengers: Endgame' rerelease and casting news
Avengers: Endgame is heading back to theaters this September with a special re-release.
Ryan Gosling is officially playing Ghost Rider in a 2028 film directed by Shawn Levy.
The Russo brothers revealed an all-star lineup for Avengers: Doomsday, including Robert Downey Jr. Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal.
Plus, Black Panther III was confirmed for December 2028 with David Jonsson as an adult T'Challa II.