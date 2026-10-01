Marvel Rivals drops 'Avengers: Endgame' inspired event on October 24
Entertainment
Marvel Rivals is dropping a special event on October 24, 2026, inspired by the big Avengers: Endgame showdown.
Players team up at the ruined Avengers Compound to take on Thanos and his army as part of the ongoing "Path to Doomsday" storyline.
Marvel Rivals adds Netflix Defenders
Fifty players will face off against Thanos in a battle that channels Avengers: Endgame's epic energy.
While some MCU favorites like Captain Marvel and Gamora are missing (just like in parts of the movie), new characters (including the Netflix Defenders) are joining in, giving fans a fresh twist on a classic moment.