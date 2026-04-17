Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday' aims December 18 against 'Dune: Part Three' Entertainment Apr 17, 2026

Marvel just revealed that Avengers: Doomsday is aiming for a December 18, 2026 release, right when Dune: Part Three lands with an exclusive IMAX run.

The news dropped at CinemaCon, with Kevin Feige, Chris Evans, and the directing duo the Russo Brothers sharing the stage.

With the two blockbusters set to clash, Marvel might shift their film up a week to avoid the clash.