'Avengers: Doomsday' bags IMAX release in China?
What's the story
The upcoming Marvel superhero film, Avengers: Doomsday, is set to release in premium IMAX formats in China. This strategic move could give the film a significant edge at the global box office. This comes after reports that Dune: Part Three's release has reportedly been postponed to December 31 in China, allowing Avengers: Doomsday an opportunity to play on IMAX screens without direct competition from Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic.
Release schedule
'Avengers: Doomsday' to premiere on December 16 in China
Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly set to premiere in China on December 16, two days ahead of its US debut.
Meanwhile, Dune: Part Three's reported December 31 release date in China has not been independently verified by official sources.
This scheduling change could be crucial for Marvel Studios given the significance of IMAX screenings for major Hollywood releases.
Box office expectations
Marvel aiming for over $300 million in China
Avengers: Doomsday is reportedly aiming for over $300 million at the Chinese box office. However, this figure is a projection and not an official forecast from the studio or distributor.
The film's success will depend on audience turnout, local competition, and the availability of premium-format screens.
The Marvel franchise has a strong history in China with previous films like Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) performing exceptionally well at the box office.
Anticipation builds
'Dune: Part Three' also among China's most-anticipated films
Meanwhile, Dune: Part Three has also created a lot of buzz among Chinese moviegoers. Reports have placed it among the country's most-anticipated upcoming releases, second only to Avengers: Doomsday.
With both films eyeing the lucrative holiday season, their respective release schedules could influence the year-end box office race.
To note, in other markets, including India, Doomsday is unlikely to get IMAX screens as Dune has secured it exclusively for three weeks post-release on December 18.