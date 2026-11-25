'Launching pad...': Kevin Feige opens up about 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
What's the story
Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently revealed that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are connected but very different. While talking to Entertainment Weekly, Feige said that Doomsday is "a culmination of what's come before," and Secret Wars will be "a launching pad for our films in 2028 - the 20th anniversary of the MCU." Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who directed Infinity War and Endgame, have been working on adapting Marvel's Secret Wars comic for years.
Film details
'If you want spoilers...'
Feige teased a unique version of Battleworld in Secret Wars, saying, "Look at the comics. The characters and the settings and the worlds within this singular planet where our movie Secret Wars takes place is the imagination gone wild."
"If you want spoilers for Doomsday and Secret Wars, you can go look at the comics."
"It is very much the same thing that we're doing," he said.
Future plans
Feige hints at X-Men's future in Marvel slate
Feige also spoke about how Secret Wars will lead into a "new age of mutants and of the X-Men," which he calls "extremely important."
He said, "You can't underestimate it. When you look at the comics, other than Avengers and Spider-Man, there's almost nothing more important."
Marvel has already announced three films for release in 2028: X-Men (May 5), Ghost Rider (July 28), and Black Panther 3 (December 15).
Meanwhile, Secret Wars will be released on December 17, 2027.