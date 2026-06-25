Marvel Studios unveils 'Avengers: Endgame Encore' tying into 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Marvel Studios is bringing Avengers: Endgame back as Avengers: Endgame Encore, with fresh scenes and a new post-credit moment that ties directly into Avengers: Doomsday, hitting screens in December.
The announcement dropped at CinemaCon 2026, and fans can look forward to more connections between their favorite heroes.
'Avengers: Endgame Encore' deepens Multiverse Saga
This isn't just a re-release: Avengers: Endgame Encore adds extra footage exploring what happened after the Avengers's big time-travel mission, deepening the Multiverse Saga story.
It'll show in Disney Infinity Vision-certified theaters for top-tier visuals and sound.
Characters from teams like the Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four are confirmed for Doomsday, while keeping familiar faces like Thor, Captain America, and Shuri in the mix.