Marvel Studios unveils 'Avengers: Endgame Encore' tying into 'Avengers: Doomsday'

'Avengers: Endgame Encore' deepens Multiverse Saga

This isn't just a re-release: Avengers: Endgame Encore adds extra footage exploring what happened after the Avengers's big time-travel mission, deepening the Multiverse Saga story.

It'll show in Disney Infinity Vision-certified theaters for top-tier visuals and sound.

Characters from teams like the Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four are confirmed for Doomsday, while keeping familiar faces like Thor, Captain America, and Shuri in the mix.