Marvel taps Cohen and Leshem for new 'Zodiac' series
Entertainment
Marvel is teaming up with Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem, with Leshem behind the original Euphoria, for its new Zodiac series.
The pair, who have worked together on hit thrillers like Traitor and No Man's Land, are set to bring their signature style to this just-announced project.
'Zodiac' production starts 2027, Disney+ 2028
Inspired by Marvel Comics's zodiac-themed villains, the show may star two agents chasing superpowered targets, presumably around the world.
Production kicks off in 2027, aiming for a Disney+ release in 2028.
Zodiac is Marvel's latest spy show after 2024's Secret Invasion, and the first show after Daredevil: Born Again concludes next March.