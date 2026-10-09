Marvel unveils new streaming lineups at New York Comic Con
Marvel just revealed a fresh lineup at New York Comic Con, with new series and specials coming soon to Disney+ and JioHotstar.
Highlights include the live-action Zodiac series, more Marvel Zombies stories, and first looks at returning favorites like X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.
Marvel reveals 'Zodiac' casting and timetable
Zodiac is in casting now, aiming for a 2028 release.
Three Halloween-themed Marvel Zombies specials, Winter Soldier (2027), Fist of Khonshu (2028), and The Last Guardian (2029), are on the calendar.
Fans also got previews of X-Men '97 season 3, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 (dropping January 13, 2027), and Daredevil: Born Again.
Plus, VisionQuest, starring Paul Bettany, lands on JioHotstar in India on October 14 in multiple languages.