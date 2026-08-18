Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday' presales reach $100 million before December 18 2026
Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday is gearing up for a massive release on December 18, 2026.
Ticket presales have already hit $100 million, starting nearly four months early and outpacing Spider-Man: Brand New Day by 65% at this stage.
If fans keep this energy up, the movie could pull in a huge $1 billion globally just in its first weekend.
Russo brothers unite Marvel heroes
Directed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Doomsday brings together heroes from the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four to face Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.) across multiple universes.
The film picks up 14 months after Thunderbolts and teases big showdowns, like Thor (Chris Hemsworth) taking on Doom.
The cast also features Chris Evans, Vanessa Kirby, and Patrick Stewart. Plus, it sets things up for Avengers: Secret Wars next year.