Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer drops, Downey Jr. debuts as Doom

The trailer shows Thor giving a somber speech, warning the next generation of heroes about what's at stake.

One standout scene has Doctor Doom stopping Thor's Stormbreaker like it's nothing, a real "whoa" moment that echoes Thanos taking down Hulk in Infinity War.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday lands in theaters December 18, 2026, with Secret Wars following on December 17, 2027.

The trailer is already breaking records as the second-most-viewed worldwide after Spiderman: Brand New Day (2026).