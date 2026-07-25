Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer drops, Downey Jr. debuts as Doom
Marvel just dropped the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, and it's packed with big moments: Robert Downey Jr. debuts as a seriously intimidating Doctor Doom, while the Avengers team up with the Fantastic Four and X-Men.
Chris Evans pops in as Steve Rogers, but it's really Chris Hemsworth's Thor who stands out as the emotional heart of this massive crossover.
'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer 2nd-most viewed
The trailer shows Thor giving a somber speech, warning the next generation of heroes about what's at stake.
One standout scene has Doctor Doom stopping Thor's Stormbreaker like it's nothing, a real "whoa" moment that echoes Thanos taking down Hulk in Infinity War.
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday lands in theaters December 18, 2026, with Secret Wars following on December 17, 2027.
The trailer is already breaking records as the second-most-viewed worldwide after Spiderman: Brand New Day (2026).