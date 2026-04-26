Marvel's 'Spider-Noir' trailer shows Cage as 1930s New York detective

'Spider-Noir' trailer teases man spider twist

The trailer comes in both classic black-and-white and color, leaning hard into that old-school noir feel.

Expect showdowns with villains like Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson), Sandman (Jack Huston), Tombstone (Abraham Popoola), and Megawatt (Andrew Lewis Caldwell). There's even a creepy man-spider twist teased.

On the personal side, we catch glimpses of Reilly's complicated relationship with Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li), promising more emotional depth than your average superhero story.