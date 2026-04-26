Marvel's 'Spider-Noir' trailer shows Cage as 1930s New York detective
Marvel just dropped the trailer for Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, a washed-up superhero turned detective in gritty 1930s New York.
The series lands on Prime Video May 27, 2026, and follows Reilly as he faces personal loss and hunts for redemption while taking on the city's criminal underworld.
'Spider-Noir' trailer teases man spider twist
The trailer comes in both classic black-and-white and color, leaning hard into that old-school noir feel.
Expect showdowns with villains like Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson), Sandman (Jack Huston), Tombstone (Abraham Popoola), and Megawatt (Andrew Lewis Caldwell). There's even a creepy man-spider twist teased.
On the personal side, we catch glimpses of Reilly's complicated relationship with Cat Hardy (Li Jun Li), promising more emotional depth than your average superhero story.