'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman' star Lasser dies at 87

Lasser's career spanned stage and screen

Lasser's quirky take on Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman made TV history back in the 1970s and earned her major critical praise.

Born in Manhattan, she kicked off her career on Broadway before teaming up with Woody Allen for several films.

She also popped up on Saturday Night Live, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Taxi, and later starred in movies like Requiem for a Dream.

She leaves behind a unique stamp on both TV and film that fans and fellow actors still admire today.