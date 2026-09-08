'Couldn't do anything for Manipur': Mary Kom confesses on 'BB20'
What's the story
In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, ace boxer Mary Kom expressed her feelings of helplessness over the ongoing ethnic conflict in her home state, Manipur. She spoke about the violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities that has plagued the region for over two years now. "I could not do anything for the protection and safety of my Manipur," she told fellow contestant Kanika Mann.
Emotional struggle
I'm not powerful enough to do anything: Kom
The six-time world champion also spoke about her feelings of embarrassment and powerlessness.
"What can I do? I am helpless. I am not a powerful person," she said. "I have achieved a lot for our country but I could not do anything for my state. I feel very embarrassed."
She added, "Manipur mein itna kuch ho gaya, main kuch nahi kar paayi. Dukh hota hai, and I'm not powerful enough to do anything about it."
Call for unity
Kom stressed the need for unity among tribes
Kom further stressed the need for unity among all tribes in Manipur.
"There are multiple tribes in Manipur, there should be unity among all. All should live peacefully with love," she said.
The violence has reportedly led to deaths, displacement, and widespread disruption in the state.
Celebrity support
Priyanka Chopra sent special message for Kom
Meanwhile, during the premiere night of Bigg Boss 20, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas sent a special video message for Kom. She wished her luck and asked her to remain true to herself while participating in the reality show.
"Inka knockout na bohot bhaari parta hai. Mary ap bas jaisi hai waisi rahie," she said in Hindi, jokingly warning fellow contestants about Kom's formidable boxing skills.
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Know everything about 'Bigg Boss 20'
Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on September 6.
The current season features a diverse lineup of contestants, including Aasif Khan, Mann, ScoutOp (Tanmay Singh), Amrapali Dubey, Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA, Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, and Gullu (Kushal Tanwar).
It streams on JioHotstar at 9:00pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30pm.