'Couldn't do anything for Manipur': Mary Kom confesses on 'BB20'

The six-time world champion also spoke about her feelings of embarrassment and powerlessness.

"What can I do? I am helpless. I am not a powerful person," she said. "I have achieved a lot for our country but I could not do anything for my state. I feel very embarrassed."

She added, "Manipur mein itna kuch ho gaya, main kuch nahi kar paayi. Dukh hota hai, and I'm not powerful enough to do anything about it."