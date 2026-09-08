Why Mahhi Vij called 'Bigg Boss 20' 'divorcee special'

Vij's comments about the show being a "divorcee special" have sparked controversy in the house.

During a conversation with Rikhi, she said, "Teen to divorcee aarakhi hai set pe, tu main aur voh boxer (Kom). Second innings to humari chal rahi hai, divorcee special."

Later in the episode, when Vij asked Kom about her divorce, she refused to discuss it.