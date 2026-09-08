Why Mahhi Vij called 'Bigg Boss 20' 'divorcee special'
What's the story
The much-anticipated reality show Bigg Boss 20 has finally premiered, with its contestants making a grand entry. Among them is television actor Mahhi Vij, who has already started creating some buzz. In a recent episode, she called the show her "second innings" after separating from her husband-actor Jay Bhanushali last year. She also referred to it as a "divorcee special," hinting at the presence of other divorced contestants like actor-model Isha Rikhi and boxing champion Mary Kom.
Controversy
'Divorcee special set pe...'
Vij's comments about the show being a "divorcee special" have sparked controversy in the house.
During a conversation with Rikhi, she said, "Teen to divorcee aarakhi hai set pe, tu main aur voh boxer (Kom). Second innings to humari chal rahi hai, divorcee special."
Later in the episode, when Vij asked Kom about her divorce, she refused to discuss it.
Separation
More on contestants' marital status
Vij and Bhanushali, who got married in 2011, announced their separation in January 2026 after 14 years of marriage. The couple has three children together: two fostered children named Rajveer and Khushi, and a biological daughter named Tara. Despite the split, they continue to co-parent their children.
Meanwhile, Rikhi was married to rapper Badshah, but they separated after five months of marriage in 2026.
Kom, meanwhile, divorced her husband Karung Onkholer (Onler) in 2023. The couple has four children together.
Show premiere
All about 'Bigg Boss 20'
Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 with Salman Khan introducing all the contestants.
The first episode was filled with drama as the housemates engaged in heated discussions and formed new bonds.
Despite viewers labeling this season's lineup a weak lineup and expressing disappointment, the contestants have managed to keep fans hooked with their antics.
Now it is to be seen if more controversial remarks come from the contestants.