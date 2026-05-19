'Mashooqa' from 'Cocktail 2' pairs Kapoor and Sanon in Sicily
Entertainment
Mashooqa, the brand-new song from Cocktail 2, just dropped, and it's all about summer vibes and playful energy.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon lead the track, showing off their fun chemistry against gorgeous Sicilian scenery.
The song is crafted by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals from Raghav Chaitanya, Mahmood, and Ruaa Kayy.
'Cocktail 2' opens June 19 2026
Mahmood brings an Italian twist to Mashooqa, adding groovy beats that capture the carefree feeling of young love.
Kriti calls it groovy and flirty, while Shahid says it's stylish, playful, and pure summer energy.
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 follows up on the hit 2012 original, this time starring Kapoor, Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.
The movie lands in theaters June 19, 2026!