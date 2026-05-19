'Mashooqa' from 'Cocktail 2' pairs Kapoor and Sanon in Sicily Entertainment May 19, 2026

Mashooqa, the brand-new song from Cocktail 2, just dropped, and it's all about summer vibes and playful energy.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon lead the track, showing off their fun chemistry against gorgeous Sicilian scenery.

The song is crafted by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals from Raghav Chaitanya, Mahmood, and Ruaa Kayy.