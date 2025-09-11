Next Article
'Masoom Kaatil' gets Delhi HC nod, no certification for now
The Delhi High Court has stopped the film "Masoom Kaatil" from getting certified after its filmmaker, Shyam Bharteey, challenged the censor board's rejection.
The court said movies that make fun of religion or stir up hate aren't okay in a diverse country like ours because they can mess with social peace.
Court's take on film
According to the court, "Masoom Kaatil" broke key 1991 certification rules by showing violent acts (even by kids) and making offensive comments about different religions and communities.
Justice Arora pointed out that too much gore and no positive message made it unfit for public viewing, adding that filmmakers need to think about how their work affects society and young viewers.