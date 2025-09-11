Darth Vader's lightsaber from 'Star Wars' trilogy sells for $3.6 million Entertainment Sep 11, 2025

One of Darth Vader's actual lightsabers from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi just went under the hammer for a record $3.6 million.

Used on set by both David Prowse and stuntman Bob Anderson, this legendary prop smashed expectations at an auction in Los Angeles.