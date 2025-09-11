Next Article
Darth Vader's lightsaber from 'Star Wars' trilogy sells for $3.6 million
One of Darth Vader's actual lightsabers from The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi just went under the hammer for a record $3.6 million.
Used on set by both David Prowse and stuntman Bob Anderson, this legendary prop smashed expectations at an auction in Los Angeles.
The saber is not just a prop, but a work of art
This isn't your average movie souvenir—it's built from a vintage British press camera flash handle, with plastic grips, calculator bubbles, cosmetic wiring, and a custom blade-mounting system made for those iconic fight scenes (they used a wooden rod as the "blade").
The huge price tag suggests just how much Star Wars gear means to fans and collectors even decades after the original films.