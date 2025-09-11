Next Article
'The Bad Guys 2' digital release date is here
The animated heist sequel, The Bad Guys 2, is making its digital debut in India on BookMyShow from September 12.
After its theatrical run, the film brings back its gang of reformed animal criminals for one more wild job—this time pushed into action by a new female-led crew.
Streaming access is priced at ₹999.
About the movie and voice cast
Directed by Pierre Perifel and written by Yoni Brenner and Etan Cohen, the movie features returning voice stars Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, and Anthony Ramos—with Danielle Brooks and Natasha Lyonne joining the fun.
Expect fast-paced comedy, epic visuals, and a fresh take on friendship and redemption.
You can watch it in English or Hindi on BookMyShow.