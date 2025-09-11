Next Article
'Christy': Trailer for Sydney Sweeney's Martin biopic reveals all
The trailer for "Christy" just dropped after its big premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.
Sydney Sweeney stars as Christy Martin, showing her rise to boxing stardom.
The trailer gives a glimpse of intense matches and the real-life struggles Martin faced outside the ring.
Supporting cast and behind-the-scenes team
To play Martin, Sweeney gained 13.61kg and trained hard to nail the boxing moves.
Supporting roles feature Katy O'Brian, Merritt Wever, and Ethan Embry.
Release date and early awards buzz
"Christy" hits theaters November 7, 2025.
After earning a standing ovation at TIFF, there's already talk about awards—especially for Sweeney's powerful performance in this David Michod- and Mirrah Foulkes-directed drama about resilience inside and outside the ring.