Massive Kerala schedule for Chiranjeevi-Anil Ravipudi's film begins

More about the untitled film

Chiranjeevi plays a headmaster while Nayanthara is cast as a schoolteacher. Veteran actor Venkatesh joins them in a special role—his first time sharing the screen with Chiru.

The film's official title isn't out yet (though "Siva Shankara Vara Prasad Garu" is buzzing online). Producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are backing the project, with Thaman S on music.

The Kerala schedule wraps soon; meanwhile, Chiranjeevi's other movie Vishwa is eyeing release later next year.