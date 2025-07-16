Next Article
Massive Kerala schedule for Chiranjeevi-Anil Ravipudi's film begins
Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara are teaming up for the first time in a romantic drama, currently filming in the scenic backwaters of Alappuzha, Kerala.
The project has wrapped up 40% of its schedule, with a vibrant song sequence being shot on location.
More about the untitled film
Chiranjeevi plays a headmaster while Nayanthara is cast as a schoolteacher. Veteran actor Venkatesh joins them in a special role—his first time sharing the screen with Chiru.
The film's official title isn't out yet (though "Siva Shankara Vara Prasad Garu" is buzzing online). Producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are backing the project, with Thaman S on music.
The Kerala schedule wraps soon; meanwhile, Chiranjeevi's other movie Vishwa is eyeing release later next year.