Next Article
Kavin and Priyanka Mohan kickstart new fantasy rom-com
Production has officially started on the Tamil film 'Kavin 09,' starring Kavin and Priyanka Mohan.
The team held a pooja ceremony in Chennai on July 16, and Think Studios shared some behind-the-scenes photos to mark the occasion.
'Kavin 09' is a fantasy romantic comedy
This one's a fantasy romantic comedy directed by Ken Royson, who previously worked on Kana Kaanum Kaalangal (2024).
Music comes from rapper-composer OfRo, and Swaroop Reddy is producing under Think Studios.
More details about the cast and crew will be announced soon.
Kavin has several films in the pipeline
Besides 'Kavin 09,' actor Kavin has several projects lined up, including films with director Ram Sangiah, co-starring Preethi Asrani (in 'Kiss') and Andrea Jeremiah (in 'Mask'), and an upcoming movie with Nayanthara.