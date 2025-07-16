'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' fans, did you know these NYC filming secrets? 

The iconic TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S has made a lasting mark on fans around the globe. While we all know about the show's iconic New York City setting, there are some hidden filming locations that only locals might know about. These spots give a unique insight into the world of F.R.I.E.N.D.S, apart from the iconic Central Perk and Monica's apartment. Check them out!

Coffee shop origins The real Central Perk inspiration While Central Perk is a fictional place, its inspiration is drawn from real coffee shops in New York City. Locals often cite small cafes in Greenwich Village as the muse for the iconic hangout spot. These cafes get the cozy and inviting atmosphere depicted on screen, making them a favorite among fans looking for an authentic experience.

Iconic exterior Monica's apartment building The exterior shots of Monica's apartment building were filmed at 90 Bedford Street in Greenwich Village. The spot has since turned into a pilgrimage for fans hoping to click pictures of the building where so many unforgettable scenes were filmed. Despite its fame, it is still a residential building, fitting right into its bustling neighborhood.

Water feature location The fountain from the opening credits The iconic fountain that appears in the opening credits has never been in New York City but is actually at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. This comes as a shock to many fans who believe it's part of Central Park or some other NYC landmark. The studio lot offers tours where you can witness this famed fountain from close.

Neighboring digs Joey and Chandler's apartment block While Joey and Chandler's apartment was shown to be across Monica's place, their building has never been shown explicitly on screen, like Monica's was. In reality, all interior scenes were shot on sound stages at Warner Bros., but locals suggest nearby buildings that match descriptions given throughout episodes.