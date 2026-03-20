When will Shraddha Das's 'Trikala' release?
What's the story
The Telugu spiritual supernatural thriller Trikala: Script Of God, directed by Mani Thellagutie and starring Master Mahendran and Shraddha Das, is set to hit theaters on April 24, reported IANS. It was initially scheduled for a January release and has been shot in Chennai and Hyderabad over 60-70 days.
Trailer insights
Trailer of 'Trikala'
The trailer for Trikala has heightened expectations for the film. It opens with dark powers showcasing their strength, as a voiceover warns of a war to "prevent dawn from arriving forever." The visuals depict devout believers living in fear under the rule of these dark forces. Amid this supernatural war, Das plays a psychiatrist who believes one of her patients is suffering from bipolar disorder when he is actually possessed by evil forces.
Production details
Cast and crew of the film
Apart from Das and Mahendran, Trikala also stars Ajay, Nandha Durairaj, Sahithi Avancha, and Amani in key roles. The film's cinematography is handled by Pavan Chenna, while Harshavardhan Rameshwar and Shajith Humayun have composed the music. C.S. Saimani has taken care of art direction with lyrics written by Mutamil and Vivek. The stunts have been choreographed by Anji, Nandu, Venkat Diamond, and Shanker, while Suchitra Chandrabose has choreographed the dances.