When will Shraddha Das's 'Trikala' release?

Trailer insights

Trailer of 'Trikala'

The trailer for Trikala has heightened expectations for the film. It opens with dark powers showcasing their strength, as a voiceover warns of a war to "prevent dawn from arriving forever." The visuals depict devout believers living in fear under the rule of these dark forces. Amid this supernatural war, Das plays a psychiatrist who believes one of her patients is suffering from bipolar disorder when he is actually possessed by evil forces.