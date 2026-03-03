'Masthishka Maranam' box office: Rajisha Vijayan's film sees good jump

The movie started slow with ₹38 lakh on day one but picked up over the weekend—earning ₹55 lakh on Saturday and ₹51 lakh on Sunday, bringing the three-day total to ₹1.44 crore. Monday saw a dip to around ₹32 lakh, making its four-day India net collection about ₹1.8 crore.

Why you should watch the film

If you're into fresh sci-fi ideas with cyberpunk vibes and sharp visuals, this one stands out.

Viewers are praising its quirky writing and how it mixes humor with heartfelt drama against a Kochi backdrop.

If you like films that try something different while tackling real emotions, Masthishka Maranam could be worth your time.