'Masthishka Maranam' box office: Rajisha Vijayan's film sees good jump
Masthishka Maranam is a Malayalam sci-fi film directed by Krishand RK, featuring Rajisha Vijayan, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, and others. The story follows a grieving father who dives into a virtual world to reconnect with his late child.
Released on February 27, it's been getting attention for its emotional core and unique concept.
Looking at the film in numbers
The movie started slow with ₹38 lakh on day one but picked up over the weekend—earning ₹55 lakh on Saturday and ₹51 lakh on Sunday, bringing the three-day total to ₹1.44 crore.
Monday saw a dip to around ₹32 lakh, making its four-day India net collection about ₹1.8 crore.
Why you should watch the film
If you're into fresh sci-fi ideas with cyberpunk vibes and sharp visuals, this one stands out.
Viewers are praising its quirky writing and how it mixes humor with heartfelt drama against a Kochi backdrop.
If you like films that try something different while tackling real emotions, Masthishka Maranam could be worth your time.