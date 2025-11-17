'Mastiii 4' doesn't objectify women: Aftab defends adult comedy

Shivdasani's defense

'Mastiii 4' is all about entertainment, not preaching: Shivdasani

Shivdasani further explained the premise of Mastiii 4, saying it was about three men "who want to have fun outside but end up learning a lesson from their wives." "We were never trying to preach. It's all for entertainment, not to oversensitize people." He also pointed out that many serious films have tackled extramarital affairs, but no one questions those.