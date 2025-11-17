'Mastiii 4' doesn't objectify women: Aftab defends adult comedy
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has defended his upcoming film Mastiii 4 against allegations of objectifying women and promoting extramarital affairs. In an interview with Zoom, he said that the movie doesn't preach such themes. "Yes, from Masti 1, people said we were objectifying women and promoting extramarital affairs," he said. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and will be released on November 21, 2025.
Shivdasani's defense
'Mastiii 4' is all about entertainment, not preaching: Shivdasani
Shivdasani further explained the premise of Mastiii 4, saying it was about three men "who want to have fun outside but end up learning a lesson from their wives." "We were never trying to preach. It's all for entertainment, not to oversensitize people." He also pointed out that many serious films have tackled extramarital affairs, but no one questions those.
Film's theme
'Mastiii 4' explores 'love visa' concept
When asked about the film's theme, Shivdasani said, "Films like Masti are made for laughs. There are many indie films on extramarital affairs, but when Masti touches on it, it creates a huge fuss." He also spoke about the concept of a "love visa" in Mastiii 4 and dismissed it as a "fun fantasy." "I'm happily married, so I'm not thinking about it. We're not advocating for it." The upcoming movie also stars Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh.