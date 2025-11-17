Next Article
Darren Aronofsky's 'Caught Stealing' is coming to Netflix
Caught Stealing, the action-thriller from director Darren Aronofsky, lands on Netflix US on November 29, 2025.
Starring Austin Butler as Hank—a regular guy pulled into a wild New York gang war—the film also features Zoe Kravitz, Matt Smith, and Bad Bunny.
Even though it didn't quite break even at the box office ($32.6 million earned vs $40 million budget), it found its groove online and sat comfortably in iTunes's top 10.
Why this Netflix release matters
With its digital success already proving there's an audience, Caught Stealing's move to Netflix could give it a second life and reach way more viewers.
Plus, if you're a fan of Butler after Elvis or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, this might be your next binge.