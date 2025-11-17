Next Article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ravi Teja might finally team up
Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ravi Teja are reportedly in early talks for their first-ever film together, with Shiva Nirvana expected to direct.
Fans are buzzing about this possible pairing, as both stars have never shared the screen before.
At the same time, Samantha is working on "Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom," and her rumored relationship with producer Raj Nidimoru is also getting some attention.
What else is happening?
Ravi Teja's next movie, "Mass Jaathara," co-starring Sreeleela, has been delayed from its original August release due to production issues—though it already has a U/A certificate.
