Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ravi Teja might finally team up Entertainment Nov 17, 2025

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ravi Teja are reportedly in early talks for their first-ever film together, with Shiva Nirvana expected to direct.

Fans are buzzing about this possible pairing, as both stars have never shared the screen before.

At the same time, Samantha is working on "Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom," and her rumored relationship with producer Raj Nidimoru is also getting some attention.