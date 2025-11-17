Tabu and Akshay Kumar team up again after 25 years in 'Bhooth Bangla' Entertainment Nov 17, 2025

Tabu and Akshay Kumar are back together on screen after a 25-year gap, starring in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan of Hera Pheri fame.

Tabu described the experience as "nostalgic, surprising, and oddly familiar all at once," sharing that even though they hadn't kept in touch much, Akshay's energy and sense of humor felt just like old times.