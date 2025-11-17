Next Article
Tabu and Akshay Kumar team up again after 25 years in 'Bhooth Bangla'
Entertainment
Tabu and Akshay Kumar are back together on screen after a 25-year gap, starring in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan of Hera Pheri fame.
Tabu described the experience as "nostalgic, surprising, and oddly familiar all at once," sharing that even though they hadn't kept in touch much, Akshay's energy and sense of humor felt just like old times.
What else is up with Tabu?
Even without any movie releases this year, Tabu's been busy.
Alongside Bhooth Bangla, she finished shooting a Tamil-Telugu film with Vijay Sethupathi, directed by Puri Jagannadh—her first return to South Indian cinema in five years—which is set for release in 2026.
