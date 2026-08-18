Matheswaran's 'DC' nears ₹87cr global with ₹56.76cr India net
Entertainment
Tamil action drama DC, directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Wamiqa Gabbi, is holding strong at the box office in its second week.
Even with a slight dip on Day 11, the film is just shy of ₹87 crore worldwide: ₹56.76 crore net from India and a total global gross of ₹86.85 crore.
'DC' opens ₹41.90cr net; Tamil leads
DC kicked off with a solid opening week, earning ₹41.90 crore net, and kept up momentum over its second weekend with ₹5.5 crore on Saturday and ₹4.5 crore on Sunday.
The Tamil version leads the way in collections, but Telugu and Hindi versions are also adding to its success.