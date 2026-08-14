Matheswaran's 'DC' starring Kanagaraj and Gabbi nets 47.25cr week 1

Arun Matheswaran's action drama DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, just wrapped up a strong first week at the box office, pulling in ₹47.25 crore since its August 7, 2026 release.

The film kicked off with ₹5 crore on opening day, peaked at ₹10.75 crore on Sunday, and kept steady through the week, thanks to solid word-of-mouth.