Matheswaran's 'DC' starring Kanagaraj and Gabbi nets 47.25cr week 1
Entertainment
Arun Matheswaran's action drama DC, starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, just wrapped up a strong first week at the box office, pulling in ₹47.25 crore since its August 7, 2026 release.
The film kicked off with ₹5 crore on opening day, peaked at ₹10.75 crore on Sunday, and kept steady through the week, thanks to solid word-of-mouth.
'DC' locks clean hit across South
DC scored big across South India: Tamil Nadu led with ₹14.5 crore, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana brought in ₹13 crore, Kerala added ₹11.5 crore, and Karnataka chipped in another ₹5.5 crore.
With a clean hit status already locked in, all eyes are now on how it holds up against Vishwanath and Sons this weekend.