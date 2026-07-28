Mathura emerges as 'Mini Jamtara' with 177 cases, 312 arrests
Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, has quietly become a big player in cyber fraud, earning it the nickname "Mini Jamtara."
Over the past year, police cracked down with 177 cases and 312 arrests.
18 villages across five police station areas (like Govardhan and Barsana) have turned into key bases for these scams.
Police trace 7,000 numbers
Mathura's location near other scam hotspots like Bharatpur and Nuh makes it easy for fraudsters to operate.
Police have tracked about 7,000 mobile numbers and 1,400 bank accounts tied to these networks using digital footprints.
The scams are pretty organized: groups handle everything from sending phishing messages to running fake booking sites.
Even after raids and tech seizures, cops say the scammers keep switching tactics with new tricks and fake IDs to stay ahead.