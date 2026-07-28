Mathura emerges as 'Mini Jamtara' with 177 cases, 312 arrests

Mathura's location near other scam hotspots like Bharatpur and Nuh makes it easy for fraudsters to operate.

Police have tracked about 7,000 mobile numbers and 1,400 bank accounts tied to these networks using digital footprints.

The scams are pretty organized: groups handle everything from sending phishing messages to running fake booking sites.

Even after raids and tech seizures, cops say the scammers keep switching tactics with new tricks and fake IDs to stay ahead.