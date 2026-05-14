'Matilda' actor to star in coming-of-age comedy 'Underdogs'

Alisha Weir, the breakout star of Matilda the Musical , will headline a new coming-of-age comedy feature titled Underdogs, confirmed Variety. The film marks the directorial debut of Fabia Martin, who also wrote the script. The story revolves around two teenage girls who escape from foster care and end up competing in a prestigious dog show.

Storyline Here's what happens in the film The synopsis reads, "Quirky dog-enthusiast Nel is eager to win over her new foster sister, but when an incident pushes Zadie to flee in search of her estranged birth mother, the pair find themselves on the run to Birmingham in a stolen ambulance." "For Nel, their unforeseen road trip presents an unmissable opportunity to attend 'the greatest dog show on earth.'"

Film's theme This is what Martin wants to show through the film Martin said in a statement, "Underdogs is inspired by young people I met through the mentoring charity PromiseWorks, who grew up in the care system and thrived despite it." "It's a story about belonging, and the world of foster care seen through an honest lens with humor and heart." Filming is scheduled to begin in the UK next year.

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