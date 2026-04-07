'Matka King' trailer features Varma as 1960s Bombay cotton trader
The trailer for Matka King just dropped, giving us a first look at Vijay Varma as Brij Bhatti, a sharp cotton trader navigating the risky world of 1960s Bombay.
The series follows his rise from ambitious businessman to someone tangled in political games and betrayal, all set against a gritty post-independence backdrop.
'Matka King' Prime Video April 17
Matka King features a strong cast with Kriti Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover.
Streaming starts on April 17 on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Varma shared that the creators gave him the creative freedom to dive deep into Brij's world, and working alongside talented co-stars such as Kriti, Sai, and Gulshan Grover, and the entire cast made it all the more rewarding.