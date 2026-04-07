'Matka King' trailer features Varma as 1960s Bombay cotton trader

'Matka King' Prime Video April 17

Matka King features a strong cast with Kriti Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover.

Streaming starts on April 17 on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Varma shared that the creators gave him the creative freedom to dive deep into Brij's world, and working alongside talented co-stars such as Kriti, Sai, and Gulshan Grover, and the entire cast made it all the more rewarding.