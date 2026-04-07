'Matka King' trailer: How a cotton trader founded gambling empire
What's the story
The much-awaited series Matka King, starring Vijay Varma, is set to premiere on April 17. Ahead of the release, the makers have dropped a trailer that offers a glimpse into the life of Brij Bhatti (Varma), an ambitious cotton trader in 1960s Bombay. The trailer shows how Brij's dream of wealth through gambling becomes a game of politics and betrayal. Brij reaches new heights with his new "matka" gambling and attracts the ire of all big and bad people.
Actor's perspective
Varma on his character, series
Varma said, "Working in Matka King has been an exhilarating journey." "Bringing this world and this character to life was both challenging and deeply fulfilling, especially in the backdrop of a different era altogether that I had never explored before." He added, "At its heart, Matka King is a story of ambition, power, and the price one pays for success, which I feel is universal and will therefore be an engaging watch for audiences in India and around the world."
Series information
Cast, crew of 'Matka King'
Matka King also stars Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover. The supporting cast includes Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, and Cyrus Sahukar, among others. The series is directed by Nagraj Manjule and written by Abhay Koranne. It will be released on Prime Video in India and 240 other countries on April 17.