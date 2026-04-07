'Matka King' trailer: How a cotton trader founded gambling empire

Actor's perspective

Varma on his character, series

Varma said, "Working in Matka King has been an exhilarating journey." "Bringing this world and this character to life was both challenging and deeply fulfilling, especially in the backdrop of a different era altogether that I had never explored before." He added, "At its heart, Matka King is a story of ambition, power, and the price one pays for success, which I feel is universal and will therefore be an engaging watch for audiences in India and around the world."