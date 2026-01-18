Matt Damon reveals Netflix's secret trick for distracted viewers

Hollywood actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience to discuss their new Netflix movie, The Rip. During the conversation, Damon revealed how Netflix is changing the way movies are made. He said that due to viewers' "very different level of attention" at home compared to theaters, Netflix prefers pushing action sequences toward the beginning of a film.

Plot reiteration Netflix wants to repeat the plot multiple times in dialogue Damon also mentioned that Netflix has been suggesting filmmakers repeat "the plot three or four times in the dialogue" to cater to viewers who might be distracted by their phones. He explained, "The standard way to make an action movie that we learned was, you usually have three set pieces. One in the first act, one in the second, one in the third."

Content success Affleck lauded Netflix's approach to 'Adolescence' Affleck also talked about Netflix's content strategy by citing the success of their recent limited series, Adolescence. He said, "But then you look at Adolescence, and it didn't do any of that s**t. And it's f**king great." "And it's dark too. It's tragic and intense. [It's about] this guy who finds out his kid is accused of murder. There are long shots of the back of their heads."

