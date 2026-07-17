'The Odyssey' review: Don't miss Christopher Nolan's stunning epic

The Odyssey, based on Homer's ancient Greek poem, tells the story of Odysseus (Matt Damon), the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, who hasn't returned home after the Trojan War.

Anne Hathaway plays his wife Penelope; Tom Holland plays their son Telemachus; and Robert Pattinson is the antagonist Antinous.

Zendaya and Charlize Theron round up the cast as Athena and Calypso, respectively.