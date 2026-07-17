'The Odyssey' review: Don't miss Christopher Nolan's stunning epic
What's the story
The gods have spoken. The cinematic spectacle of the year has arrived! Three years after Oppenheimer took the world by storm, Christopher Nolan has returned with his stunning epic, The Odyssey. Adapting such a gigantic, complex text demands enormous responsibility, and Nolan's eye for precision and finesse ensures that you're never bored throughout this three-hour-long saga. An immersive, spellbinding offering.
Plot
Meet the cast and characters of the film
The Odyssey, based on Homer's ancient Greek poem, tells the story of Odysseus (Matt Damon), the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, who hasn't returned home after the Trojan War.
Anne Hathaway plays his wife Penelope; Tom Holland plays their son Telemachus; and Robert Pattinson is the antagonist Antinous.
Zendaya and Charlize Theron round up the cast as Athena and Calypso, respectively.
#1
The film rests on Damon's able, experienced shoulders
Damon has taken on the role of a lifetime with The Odyssey, and he smoothly glides under the skin of this extraordinary, mythical character.
Odysseus constantly looks battered.
There's dirt underneath his nails, the gods are against him, and he struggles with his memory, and yet, he has never known defeat.
Before we know it, our hearts begin to ache for him.
#2
All actors commit to Nolan's vision
With such a large ensemble cast, it's easy for some artists to be relegated to the sidelines, but Nolan has a way of carving space for everyone.
Pattinson, Hathaway, Himesh Patel, Samantha Morton, Jon Bernthal, and Zendaya slip into the characters excellently.
Morton, as the witch Circe, gets an incredible, suspenseful sequence, while Patel, as Eurylochus, Odysseus's second-in-command, enjoys ample screentime.
#3
Pattinson does a lot in his brief part
Pattinson gets a delectable part as Antinous, one of Penelope's many suitors.
He gets an author-backed role and runs with it, and he perfectly fits the bill as a scheming, conniving villain who knows more than he lets on.
His chemistry with Mia Goth, who essays Penelope's maidservant Melantho, is particularly memorable despite Goth's limited role.
Antinous is the man you love to hate.
#4
Hathaway infuses life into her character
It's been eight years since Troy fell and almost 20 since Odysseus left Penelope and Telemachus behind, and Ithaca is on the precipice of collapse.
Within minutes, Penelope and Telemachus's restlessness and longing tug at our heartstrings.
Just months after The Devil Wears Prada 2, Hathaway takes on a diametrically opposite role and hits it out of the park with her intense performance.
#5
Nolan slowly builds a believable world
We hear tales of Odysseus's kindness and valor long before we meet him, and we're drawn to him within minutes.
The film finds its soul in the tender, quiet, romantic moments between Penelope and Odysseus, and I wish there were more of them.
Nolan's world is epic, mystifying, and populated with captivating characters.
The more you dig in, the more you crave.
#6
Follows non-linear style of storytelling
The narrative is extracted from the memories of several characters (Odysseus, Penelope, Calypso) and follows a non-linear style.
This might become slightly difficult to follow if you aren't familiar with Homer's work, but don't let that overwhelm you.
From the spectacular action scenes to the masterful special effects to dramatic confrontational moments, there's something for everyone in The Odyssey.
#7
Areas where the film could have been better
I had trouble believing Holland as Telemachus; unfortunately, his off-screen persona overpowers his character, making it difficult to connect with him.
Additionally, despite its lengthy runtime (172 minutes), the film sometimes feels rushed and surface-level, likely due to its episodic nature.
This fragmented feeling frequently hinders the film, and the credits start rolling before you can properly understand some supporting characters.
Verdict
Worth your time and money; 4/5 stars
Through Odysseus's character, Nolan addresses several universal themes: greed, power, hubris, and loyalty.
Though the idea of war's futility feels incomplete, the movie soars in several other departments: writing, costume, world-building, and stunt choreography.
Whether you watch it in an IMAX theater or a normal 2D screen, there's no dimming the brilliance of this engaging, dazzling epic.
4/5 stars.