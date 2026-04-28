'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' star Matt LeBlanc to lead new detective drama 

Matt LeBlanc , best known for his role as Joey Tribbiani in the NBC sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S , is reportedly reuniting with CBS for a new detective drama. The show, tentatively titled Flint, will follow a "burnt-out LAPD detective who, on the verge of retirement, is blindsided when the city extends his service by five years." To get fired, the detective keeps disobeying orders and breaking rules, but that just ends up working out in favor of the cases.

Production details '24' showrunner Evan Katz leading the project CBS has reportedly set up a writers' room for Flint, with 24 showrunner Evan Katz at the helm. The project will see LeBlanc not only starring but also executive producing if it gets picked up for a series. It is being produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, according to Deadline.

Career highlights LeBlanc's previous shows on CBS If Flint gets picked up for a series, it will mark LeBlanc's return to CBS after over 10 years. His last stint on the network was in the sitcom Man with a Plan, which aired from 2016 to 2020. The show was a part of CBS's Monday night comedy lineup for its first three seasons before moving to Thursdays for its fourth and final season.

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