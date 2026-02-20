Matthew McConaughey warns AI could take over Hollywood
Matthew McConaughey is sounding the alarm about AI's growing presence in Hollywood.
At a University of Texas town hall with Timothee Chalamet, he encouraged young people to get ready for big changes, saying, "It's coming. It's already here."
He also advised everyone to protect their voice and image from being used by AI without permission.
McConaughey thinks awards might have 'best AI film' category
McConaughey thinks entertainment awards might soon have categories like "best AI film" or "best AI actor."
He even joked with Chalamet about tech making virtual appearances possible, showing just how much things could change.
His main message: be prepared and know your rights as technology keeps moving forward.