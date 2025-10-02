Matthew McConaughey's 'The Lost Bus' heads to Apple TV+
Matthew McConaughey stars in "The Lost Bus," a new survival drama dropping October 3 on Apple TV+.
Directed by Paul Greengrass and inspired by true events from the 2018 California Camp Fire, the film follows bus driver Kevin McKay as he tries to get 22 kids and their teacher (played by America Ferrera) out of danger.
Cast and crew of 'The Lost Bus'
After premiering at TIFF in September, "The Lost Bus" had a short run in US theaters and is now streaming globally on Apple TV+ starting October 3.
The cast also features Yul Vazquez as a Cal Fire chief and Ashlie Atkinson as the bus dispatcher.
Runtime is just over two hours.
Early reviews for the film
Early reviews are solid—IMDb users give it a 7.4/10, while critics have scored it a Metascore of 65.
People are generally calling out its tense, realistic vibe and strong performances under Greengrass's direction.