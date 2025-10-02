Matthew McConaughey's 'The Lost Bus' heads to Apple TV+ Entertainment Oct 02, 2025

Matthew McConaughey stars in "The Lost Bus," a new survival drama dropping October 3 on Apple TV+.

Directed by Paul Greengrass and inspired by true events from the 2018 California Camp Fire, the film follows bus driver Kevin McKay as he tries to get 22 kids and their teacher (played by America Ferrera) out of danger.