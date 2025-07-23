Next Article
Matthew Perry case: 4 accused to plead guilty today
Dr. Salvador Plasencia, accused of supplying ketamine to Matthew Perry, is set to plead guilty today.
He's the fourth person to do so since Perry's passing in October 2023, admitting he distributed the drug but with some charges dropped as part of his deal.
Plasencia's lawyers say he didn't give Perry fatal dose
Plasencia's lawyers say he didn't give Perry the fatal dose—Perry had been prescribed ketamine for depression but was taking more than advised.
Another accused, Jasveen Sangha, will face trial soon.
The case highlights how prescription drugs can be misused, even when they start out as legal treatments.