Matthew Perry's life to be explored in Netflix docuseries

The docuseries is directed by Emmy-winning director Mary Robertson, who called Perry "one of the comedic geniuses of our time."

"Through his many films, TV, and stage performances, and his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing, he made millions of us laugh, connect, and feel a little less alone."

"Yet the public only knew part of his story. That's why we set out to make this series."

Meanwhile, the actor passed away at the age of 54.