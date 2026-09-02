Matthew Perry's life to be explored in Netflix docuseries
What's the story
Netflix has announced a new three-part docuseries titled The One About Matthew Perry, which will delve into the life and legacy of actor Matthew Perry. The series will premiere on October 27, three years after his untimely death, confirmed Variety. It will feature intimate testimonies from Perry's family and friends, providing an in-depth look at his life beyond his iconic role as Chandler Bing on F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
Series details
'It's taken time for me to feel ready to share...'
The One About Matthew Perry will include never-before-heard accounts from Perry's sister, Mia Perry Bowick.
The series will also showcase unreleased photos and videos from the actor's family archives.
In a statement, Bowick said, "It's taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life."
Director's perspective
'One of the comedic geniuses of our time'
The docuseries is directed by Emmy-winning director Mary Robertson, who called Perry "one of the comedic geniuses of our time."
"Through his many films, TV, and stage performances, and his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing, he made millions of us laugh, connect, and feel a little less alone."
"Yet the public only knew part of his story. That's why we set out to make this series."
Meanwhile, the actor passed away at the age of 54.