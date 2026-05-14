Matthew Perry's drug counselor gets 2 years in prison
What's the story
Erik Fleming, a licensed drug addiction counselor who supplied the fatal ketamine doses to actor Matthew Perry, has been sentenced to two years behind bars. The sentence was handed down by Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett at a federal court in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Fleming, 56, had earlier pleaded guilty and admitted to distributing ketamine that resulted in Perry's death.
Involvement
Fleming connected Perry to 'Ketamine Queen' Sangha
Fleming was instrumental in connecting Perry with Jasveen Sangha, a convicted drug dealer dubbed "The Ketamine Queen" by prosecutors. He delivered drugs from her house to Perry's, marking them up for profit. After Perry's death in October 2023, Fleming cooperated with investigators and revealed Sangha's identity.
Court proceedings
Fleming was 4th defendant sentenced
Fleming became the fourth of the five defendants who pleaded guilty in the case to be sentenced. In addition to his prison term, he also got three years of probation. His attorney, Robert Dugdale, argued he had handed over Sangha to the authorities, claiming they were unaware of her identity before that day. Despite his cooperation, Assistant US Attorney Ian Yanniello argued that Fleming only did so when confronted by authorities, not out of a desire for justice for Perry.
Sentencing
Fleming expresses remorse for the pain caused
Defense lawyers highlighted Fleming's lack of a criminal record and emphasized that he only spent 11 days dealing drugs to a single customer. They also pointed out his efforts toward rehabilitation, including 20 months of sobriety and helping establish a sober living home. Outside the courthouse, Fleming expressed deep remorse for the pain he caused Perry's family and fans. He is expected to serve his sentence within 45 days.