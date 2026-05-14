Matthew Perry's drug counselor gets 2 years in prison

Fleming was instrumental in connecting Perry with Jasveen Sangha, a convicted drug dealer dubbed "The Ketamine Queen" by prosecutors. He delivered drugs from her house to Perry's, marking them up for profit. After Perry's death in October 2023, Fleming cooperated with investigators and revealed Sangha's identity.

Court proceedings

Fleming was 4th defendant sentenced

Fleming became the fourth of the five defendants who pleaded guilty in the case to be sentenced. In addition to his prison term, he also got three years of probation. His attorney, Robert Dugdale, argued he had handed over Sangha to the authorities, claiming they were unaware of her identity before that day. Despite his cooperation, Assistant US Attorney Ian Yanniello argued that Fleming only did so when confronted by authorities, not out of a desire for justice for Perry.