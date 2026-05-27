'Left him...to die': Matthew Perry's sisters slam assistant amid sentencing

The sisters of late actor Matthew Perry have slammed his assistant, Kenneth "Kenny" Iwamasa , for allegedly injecting their brother with a fatal dose of ketamine and leaving "him in a hot tub to die." In victim impact statements submitted ahead of Iwamasa's sentencing on Wednesday, Caitlin Morrison and Madeline Morrison expressed their anguish over learning about the circumstances surrounding Perry's death.

Betrayal 'The idea that someone my brother considered family could betray...' Per documents obtained by Page Six, Madeline wrote, "It is difficult to put into words the sense of betrayal I felt when I found out what Kenny had done." "In many ways, it felt like my brother died all over again. Everything I believed about the day he died, everything Kenny told us, was a lie." "The idea that someone my brother considered family could betray him in such an unimaginable way is something I never could have conceived."

Funeral Madeline also recalled Iwamasa's behavior at Perry's funeral Madeline also recalled Iwamasa's behavior in the days leading up to Perry's funeral, where he spoke. She described him as "manic and unsettled" and said, "The person responsible for my brother's death stood up and addressed the people who loved him most." "That is like a cruel joke I still struggle with. He didn't just take my brother's life, he tainted our final memories of saying goodbye."

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Escape 'He was willfully abandoning a vulnerable person' Morrison wrote, "I will never know if the lethal dose of ketamine was only lethal by accident." "But I know that when Kenny left the house, he was doing one of two things." "He was either escaping from something he knew he had done or he was willfully abandoning a vulnerable person in a dangerous situation."

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Charges Iwamasa injected Perry with illegal doses of ketamine Iwamasa is one of five people charged in connection with Perry's tragic death. Two months after the F.R.I.E.N.D.S star was found dead in his hot tub, his cause of death was ruled to be due to "acute effects of ketamine," as well as drowning and other factors. While Perry had been undergoing "ketamine infusion therapy" before his death, Iwamasa had "repeatedly" injected him with illegal doses of the drug "without medical training."