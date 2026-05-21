Matthew Perry's mother slams ex assistant in victim impact statement

Suzanne Morrison, the mother of late actor Matthew Perry , has slammed his assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, in a victim impact statement obtained by People. The statement was filed ahead of Iwamasa's sentencing for conspiracy to distribute ketamine, which contributed to Perry's death . "We trusted a man without a conscience, and my son paid the price," Morrison wrote.

Allegations 'He aided and abetted illegal drug taking, arranged...' Morrison alleged that "instead of protecting Matthew, (Iwamasa) aided and abetted illegal drug taking, arranged for one source of supply, then another." She wrote, "Shot the drugs into Matthew's body, though he was not in the least qualified." "He did it even though he could see, anyone could have seen, it was so obviously dangerous." "And he did it again and again."

Behavior Iwamasa's behavior after Perry's death upset Morrison Morrison also took issue with Iwamasa's behavior after Perry's death. She wrote that he "kept a sharp eye on me." "He sent me songs, he drew a little map to help me find my way around the cemetery. If he saw a rainbow, one of Matthew's favorite things, he would call me." She added, "He threatened legal action to pry a settlement from workmen's comp."

Advertisement

Emotional statement 'One night he was just a body...' Morrison wrote about the pain of losing her son, saying, "One night he was just a body, lying all but naked on the cold, damp grass of his backyard." "Helicopters circled overhead...while I stood out on the street in the cold and begged for a blanket to cover him." She also thanked investigators for their "relentless determination" to uncover the truth about Iwamasa. However, she added that "closure" is something that "doesn't exist."

Advertisement