Matthew Perry's 'ketamine dealer' trial set for September
Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen," is accused of selling the dose that led to Friends actor Matthew Perry's death.
After four postponements, her trial is now scheduled for September 23, 2025.
Sangha faces five charges related to ketamine distribution, including one tied to Perry's passing, and has pleaded not guilty.
Sangha's defense argues Perry was responsible for his own death
Perry had been using ketamine for depression but turned to Sangha when his doctor wouldn't increase his prescription.
Four others—including Perry's doctor, assistant, and a friend—have already pleaded guilty for their roles in getting him the drug.
Prosecutors say Perry's assistant bought 25 vials from Sangha for $6,000; some of those doses reportedly led to his death.
The case highlights how tricky (and risky) illegal ketamine use can be—even when it starts with a prescription.