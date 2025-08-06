Matthew Perry's 'ketamine dealer' trial set for September

Sangha's defense argues Perry was responsible for his own death

Perry had been using ketamine for depression but turned to Sangha when his doctor wouldn't increase his prescription.

Four others—including Perry's doctor, assistant, and a friend—have already pleaded guilty for their roles in getting him the drug.

Prosecutors say Perry's assistant bought 25 vials from Sangha for $6,000; some of those doses reportedly led to his death.

The case highlights how tricky (and risky) illegal ketamine use can be—even when it starts with a prescription.