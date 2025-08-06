Hulk Hogan's funeral—Triple H, Stephanie McMahon among attendees
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, was laid to rest on August 5 in Clearwater, Florida. The 71-year-old passed away on July 24 after a heart attack.
His funeral was small and personal, with family and close friends like WWE icons Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Kid Rock, and comedian Theo Von there to say goodbye.
More about Hogan's life and career
Born near Tampa, Hogan became a global superstar in the 1980s thanks to his "Hulkamania" persona—think yellow gear, wild charisma, and larger-than-life energy.
He helped make wrestling a pop culture phenomenon and even showed up as Thunderlips in Rocky III.
Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, he leaves behind his wife Sky Daily and two children.
Final touches to the ceremony
Hogan's coffin was carried by pallbearers wearing yellow boutonnieres—a nod to his iconic look.